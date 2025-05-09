Microsoft Employees Are Banned From Using This Popular AI App Microsoft Vice Chairman and President Brad Smith said data security concerns caused the company to ban this app internally.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • Microsoft employees aren’t allowed to use DeepSeek, the company’s president Brad Smith said on Thursday.
  • Smith cited data security concerns and worries that propaganda could affect DeepSeek’s answers.
  • It's the first time a Microsoft executive has spoken about an internal DeepSeek ban.

DeepSeek's AI app quickly became popular in the U.S. after its release in January, rising to the top of U.S. Apple and Google app stores and capturing the attention of Silicon Valley. DeepSeek differentiated itself from its competitors, like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude, by being a fraction of the cost to develop and presenting a "reasoning" AI chatbot that showed the work behind its answers.

But employees of at least one major company aren't allowed to use it.

Microsoft Vice Chairman and President Brad Smith said at a Senate hearing on Thursday that Microsoft employees are prohibited from interacting with the DeepSeek AI chatbot over data security concerns and worries that "Chinese propaganda" could infiltrate the app's answers.

Related: 'Pride of His Hometown': Who Is DeepSeek Founder Liang Wenfeng? What to Know About the 40-Year-Old Billionaire

"At Microsoft, we don't allow our employees to use the DeepSeek app," Smith said, per TechCrunch, explaining that one of his main concerns was "data going back to China."

Smith said that Microsoft has also blocked DeepSeek on its app store, the Microsoft Store. DeepSeek is not listed on the store at the time of writing.

This marks the first time a Microsoft executive has spoken publicly about a DeepSeek ban at the company. Microsoft joins other organizations, like NASA and the U.S. Navy, in blocking access to the app for staff.

Microsoft president and vice chairman Brad Smith. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

One of Smith's concerns was data privacy. DeepSeek's privacy policy states that the company stores user data in China, where local laws require Chinese companies to share data with government officials upon request. This leads to concerns that the Chinese government could tap into user data for its own aims.

Still, it doesn't mean Microsoft isn't interested in Deepseek's technology.

Since DeepSeek's AI model is open source, anyone can download the model and store it on their own internal servers, without user data getting back to China. Microsoft offered the AI model behind DeepSeek through its Azure cloud service in January, days after the DeepSeek app went viral.

Smith mentioned during the Senate hearing that Microsoft downloaded the model and changed the code.

"It was possible for us to go in it, analyze it, and change the code in the model… to remove the harmful side effects," Smith stated.

Related: OpenAI Says AI Industry Disruptor DeepSeek May Have Copied Its Work as Rivals Race to Catch Up

Smith was speaking before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, & Transportation at a hearing titled "Winning the AI Race: Strengthening U.S. Capabilities in Computing and Innovation."

Microsoft is the most valuable company in the world at the time of writing, with a market cap of over $3.2 trillion.
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

IBM Replaced Hundreds of HR Workers With AI, According to Its CEO

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna said the move led to more hiring in other areas.

By Sherin Shibu
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

These College Friends Started a Side Hustle Out of 'Sheer Frustration.' It Did $1 Million in the First 9 Months and $20 Million in Year 4.

Courtney Toll and Annabel Love came up with their business idea during summer internships in college.

By Jessica Thomas
Business News

Warren Buffett Says to Forget About 10,000 Hours of Practice — If You Want to Master Something, Do This Instead

At the 2025 Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting, the "Oracle of Omaha" described the systematic approach to success that has worked so well for him over his storied career.

By David James
Buying / Investing in Business

Former Zillow Execs Target $1.3T Market

Co-ownership is creating big opportunities for entrepreneurs.

By StackCommerce
Business Solutions

The Easy Way to Keep Tabs on Site Status and Downtime

Domain Monitor is like a watchdog for your site and domain, now $50 for life.

By Entrepreneur Store