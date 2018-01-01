diabetes

Is This the Biggest Advancement in Diabetes Management Since the Insulin Pump?
Health

Is This the Biggest Advancement in Diabetes Management Since the Insulin Pump?

A well-designed printing process can help low-income diabetics get the care they need.
Andrew Rosenblum | 4 min read
Looking to Lose Weight? Researchers Say This Simple Switch Can Do the Trick.
Weight loss

Looking to Lose Weight? Researchers Say This Simple Switch Can Do the Trick.

It may seem silly, but a study shows using a different utensil can change your thinking.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Hate Drinking Water? These Scented Cups Could Do the Trick.
Health

Hate Drinking Water? These Scented Cups Could Do the Trick.

The fruity invention enlists your nose to fool your tongue, and its makers say it's totally safe.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
