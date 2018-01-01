Edward Snowden

Why You Should Skip the Password and Try These Things Instead
Why You Should Skip the Password and Try These Things Instead

With Edward Snowden causing a whole lot of hoopla over passwords, here are a few alternatives to keep your company safe and sound.
Scott Kriz | 6 min read
Lavabit Founder Developing New Email Encryption Tool to Keep Government Out
Lavabit Founder Developing New Email Encryption Tool to Keep Government Out

Lavabit founder Ladar Levison has teamed up with Silent Circle to launch an innovative, secure email tool called Dark Mail.
Andrea Huspeni | 3 min read
