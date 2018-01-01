Gallup Poll

Brace Yourself for a Below-Average Christmas
Retail

Brace Yourself for a Below-Average Christmas

Gallup's spending survey seems to put coal in the stockings of retailers.
Ray Hennessey | 2 min read
How You Compete Matters More Than Winning Or Losing
Fear

How You Compete Matters More Than Winning Or Losing

Do you operate on faith, or fear? When you play dirty and smear the competition, you can end up shutting down future opportunities.
John Brubaker | 4 min read
The Biggest Blown Opportunity in Your Business
Mentoring

The Biggest Blown Opportunity in Your Business

Most likely, someone in your organization is disengaged, and all their potential is falling through the gap. But there's a simple solution.
John Brubaker | 6 min read
The Average American Works 47 Hours Per Week, Gallup Finds
Work-Life Balance

The Average American Works 47 Hours Per Week, Gallup Finds

Forget 9 to 5: Eighteen percent of full-time employees work more than 60 hours per week, according to the analytics company's latest Work and Education Survey.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
If Given the Choice, Most Small-Business Owners Say They'd Start Up Again
Small Businesses

If Given the Choice, Most Small-Business Owners Say They'd Start Up Again

A recent survey found that for more than 80 percent of small-business owners, the rewards outweigh the challenges.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
Consumer Spending Flat for Last Three Months: Poll
Finance

Consumer Spending Flat for Last Three Months: Poll

Despite other economic data to the contrary, U.S. consumer spending may not be as healthy as some believe.
Ray Hennessey | 1 min read
