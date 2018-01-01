Genius

More From This Topic

Genius Co-Founder Reveals His 'Aha' Moment
Genius

Genius Co-Founder Reveals His 'Aha' Moment

Tom Lehman never saw himself as a coder. Nevertheless, he went on to launch the Brooklyn-based annotation platform.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read
Beyond Code: The Co-Founder of Genius Explains What Every Internet Project Needs Now
Internet

Beyond Code: The Co-Founder of Genius Explains What Every Internet Project Needs Now

Think carefully: Is this relevant?
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 2 min read
Bring Out Your Inner Genius and Exercise That Creative Muscle
Creativity

Bring Out Your Inner Genius and Exercise That Creative Muscle

Don't listen to the myth that only a select few can be creative geniuses.
Matt Mayberry | 4 min read
How Genius Picked Its Headquarters' New 'Hood'
Tech Startups

How Genius Picked Its Headquarters' New 'Hood'

The founders of Genius did much more than scour for the next hot, trendy area.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.