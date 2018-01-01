Inspiring Quotes

The Most Inspiring Quotes from 2017 Commencement Speeches
This year is full of big names -- and they've got a lot to say to the graduating classes of 2017.
Rose Leadem | 8 min read
7 Inspiring Quotes From President Trump's 2017 Commencement Speech
Forget about politics for a second and check out these inspiring lines from the president's first-ever commencement speech.
Entrepreneur Staff | 3 min read
Remembering Leonard Cohen: Leaders and Innovators Share Favorite Lyrics and Inspiring Quotes
There's a blaze of light In every word.
Entrepreneur Staff | 4 min read
