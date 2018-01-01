JCPenney
Mobile Apps
How Brick-And-Mortar Stores Are Finding New Uses for Smartphones
Macy's, JCPenney and Staples are just some of the traditional retailers looking to give in-store shoppers an edge.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.