Lessons Learnt

Women Entrepreneurs

Why You Need To Be In The Startup Game To Win It

Andrea Stevens had no startup capital, only rudimentary English skills, no network and an average education, but she's built two successful businesses anyway because she took the leap into entrepreneurship. Here's what you can learn from her journey.
Nadine von Moltke-Todd | 7 min read
How Frost Popsicles Has Gone From Startup To Successful Retail Brand

Natasha Fagri and Jon-Marc De Carvalho didn't draw a salary for two years while they self-funded their startup. They've learnt tough lessons and pivoted their operational models, but it's all been worth it. Here are their top startup lessons.
Nadine von Moltke-Todd | 9 min read
Startup Lessons From A Mountain Bike Race Launched By Two Farmers And A City Guy

When Craig Wapnick and his partners launched Joberg2c, a nine-day, 900km mountain bike stage race across South Africa, they just wanted to live their passion. Ten years later, they have a thriving business. These are their startup lessons.
Nadine von Moltke-Todd | 5 min read
Why You Need To Buy Something And Sell It For More, And Other Startup Lessons

Tarryn Tait launched her businesses in 2008. Ten years later, she counts Mr Price Home as one of her most valuable clients, and 40% of her revenue comes from online sales.
Nadine von Moltke-Todd | 4 min read
Serial Entrepreneur Damian Michael Shares His Top 3 Startup Lessons

Startups aren't a sprint – they're a marathon, littered with failures and lessons. Learning from those who have come before you can help you navigate tricky challenges.
Nadine von Moltke-Todd | 4 min read

More From This Topic

Startup Basics

Why You Need To Fail As Fast As You Can

In startups, failure is part of the plan. That's why you need to fail as fast as you can.
Donna Rachelson | 4 min read
Startup Basics

5 Startup Lessons That Will Secure Your Industry Status

Jacques Burger has built at M&C Saatchi Abel's winning culture by learning to win – despite the odds stacked up against startups.
Nadine von Moltke-Todd | 3 min read
Startups

Three Key Startup Lessons from DJ Dimplez

From a student DJ to the founder of Pop Bottles, Tumi Mooi aka DJ Dimplez is taking his brand from a national hip hop phenomenon to Africa, starting with his first Mauritian event. Here are the three key start-up lessons he's learnt to get him there.
Nadine von Moltke-Todd | 9 min read
Growth Strategies

6 of the Most Profitable Small Businesses in South Africa

Zero to 100 million in only a few years: We take a look at South Africa's start-ups that have grown from fledglings to million rand businesses.
Entrepreneur Staff | 9 min read
Entrepreneurs

9 Business Lessons From Danny K

Danny K may be working on his next album, but he's also planning to dominate the business landscape. Here's how he's mixing music lessons with business acumen.
Nadine von Moltke-Todd | 15 min read
Growth Strategies

How Brand Cartel's Founders Survived Their Start-up Years to Master Exponential Growth

Marco Ferreira, Renate Albrecht and Dillon Warren launched Brand Cartel because they wanted to go to work each day with people they liked and trusted in a workspace that mirrored their values. It's taken five years, but they've built a through-the-line agency that delivers exactly what they wanted - and has grown exponentially as a result.
Nadine von Moltke-Todd | 13 min read
Lessons Learnt

Hard-won Startup Lessons From 7 of SA's Top Entrepreneurs

Launching a business is tough, but with perseverance, a willingness to learn from mistakes and a focus on the future, you can turn your dream into a reality. Seven top South Africa entrepreneurs share their hard-won start-up lessons.
Nadine von Moltke-Todd | 3 min read
Continuous Learning

Why You Must Learn To Grow With Your Business

If you can keep learning along each step of the start-up journey, you'll continue to grow, and your business will be a success, says entrepreneur and author, Matshona Dhliwayo.
Nadine von Moltke-Todd | 4 min read
Lessons Learnt

5 Ways To Fast Track Your Startup Success With This Expert Advice

Launching a business is tough, particularly when you don't know what you don't know. One of the quickest ways to fast-track your own success is to learn from others - what they wish they'd done differently, what they know now that they didn't know then, and what the secret sauce is to start-up success.
Nadine von Moltke-Todd & GG van Rooyen | 15+ min read
Funding

All the VC Terms You Need To Understand If You Want To Secure Funding

Darlene Menzies has made it her business to understand the funding landscape in South Africa. But six years ago she was on the other side of the table, pitching her start-up to a room full of investors. Here's what she knows now, that she wishes she'd known then.
Darlene Menzies | 7 min read