Lessons Learnt

Andrea Stevens had no startup capital, only rudimentary English skills, no network and an average education, but she's built two successful businesses anyway because she took the leap into entrepreneurship. Here's what you can learn from her journey.
Natasha Fagri and Jon-Marc De Carvalho didn't draw a salary for two years while they self-funded their startup. They've learnt tough lessons and pivoted their operational models, but it's all been worth it. Here are their top startup lessons.
When Craig Wapnick and his partners launched Joberg2c, a nine-day, 900km mountain bike stage race across South Africa, they just wanted to live their passion. Ten years later, they have a thriving business. These are their startup lessons.
From a student DJ to the founder of Pop Bottles, Tumi Mooi aka DJ Dimplez is taking his brand from a national hip hop phenomenon to Africa, starting with his first Mauritian event. Here are the three key start-up lessons he's learnt to get him there.
Marco Ferreira, Renate Albrecht and Dillon Warren launched Brand Cartel because they wanted to go to work each day with people they liked and trusted in a workspace that mirrored their values. It's taken five years, but they've built a through-the-line agency that delivers exactly what they wanted - and has grown exponentially as a result.
Launching a business is tough, but with perseverance, a willingness to learn from mistakes and a focus on the future, you can turn your dream into a reality. Seven top South Africa entrepreneurs share their hard-won start-up lessons.
Launching a business is tough, particularly when you don't know what you don't know. One of the quickest ways to fast-track your own success is to learn from others - what they wish they'd done differently, what they know now that they didn't know then, and what the secret sauce is to start-up success.
Darlene Menzies has made it her business to understand the funding landscape in South Africa. But six years ago she was on the other side of the table, pitching her start-up to a room full of investors. Here's what she knows now, that she wishes she'd known then.