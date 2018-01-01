Likeability

10 Things You Do That Make You Less Likeable
Likeability

10 Things You Do That Make You Less Likeable

Likeability is so powerful that it can completely alter your performance.
Travis Bradberry | 7 min read
8 Ways to Become Everyone's Favorite Boss
Leadership

8 Ways to Become Everyone's Favorite Boss

Good leadership takes more than confidence and hard work. Follow these steps to learn how to master the nuanced balancing act only the most well-liked bosses know.
Adam Fine | 6 min read
Hillary Clinton's Likability Crisis
Politics

Hillary Clinton's Likability Crisis

In business, you don't have to be liked to be successful. In politics, it's crucial.
Steve Tobak | 5 min read
