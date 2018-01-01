M&A
Mergers and Acquisitions
When Acquiring a Company, Don't Forget About the People
The technology and talent acquired -- especially in high tech -- are the most valuable assets secured from an integration.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.