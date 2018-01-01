Merchant Cash Advance

Case Study: How a Merchant Cash Advance Worked in a Pinch
Finance

A last-minute shortfall led a restaurateur to a speedy merchant cash advance in exchange for a cut of future sales.
Michelle Goodman | 3 min read
Does Your Small Business Have a Collateral Crisis?
Finance

A new study reveals that the biggest obstacle for small businesses seeking bank loans might be a lack of collateral.
Carol Tice
