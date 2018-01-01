Merchant Cash Advance
Small Business Finance
Why Do Merchant Cash Advances Cost So Much?
Here are four legitimate factors as to why this emerging financing tool is so pricey.
More From This Topic
Finance
Case Study: How a Merchant Cash Advance Worked in a Pinch
A last-minute shortfall led a restaurateur to a speedy merchant cash advance in exchange for a cut of future sales.
Finance
Does Your Small Business Have a Collateral Crisis?
A new study reveals that the biggest obstacle for small businesses seeking bank loans might be a lack of collateral.