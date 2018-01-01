Photographers

The Do's and Don'ts for Taking the Perfect LinkedIn Profile Picture
The Do's and Don'ts for Taking the Perfect LinkedIn Profile Picture

How you choose to present yourself in that tiny square can reveal a lot to your professional contacts. Here's some advice from a LinkedIn career expert and a professional photographer.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
5 Ways to Make Your Instagram Photos Stand Out
5 Ways to Make Your Instagram Photos Stand Out

Approaching your subjects the way a photojournalist would can help you tell your story with greater success -- and fewer headaches.
Lisa Arledge Powell | 3 min read
14 Amazingly Free Stock Photo Websites
14 Amazingly Free Stock Photo Websites

Looking for the perfect image for your next project? Try some of these free online resources.
Casey Ark | 5 min read
