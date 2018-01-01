Russia

U.S. Concerned Over Russia Blocking Access to LinkedIn
U.S. Concerned Over Russia Blocking Access to LinkedIn

Internet services analysts say other tech firms, including Facebook and Twitter, could also find access blocked unless they move data onto Russian-based servers.
Reuters | 3 min read
Russia Bans LinkedIn After Court Ruling
Russia Bans LinkedIn After Court Ruling

LinkedIn, which has its headquarters in the United States, is the first major social network to be blocked by Russian authorities.
Reuters | 1 min read
Russian Malware Creator Ordered to Pay $6.9 Million
Russian Malware Creator Ordered to Pay $6.9 Million

Nikita Kuzmin, 28, was not sentenced to more jail time. He'd already served over three years behind bars in the U.S.
Reuters | 2 min read
Russia Launches First Rocket From New Spaceport at Second Attempt
Russia Launches First Rocket From New Spaceport at Second Attempt

A rocket carrying three satellites launched near China's border.
Reuters | 3 min read
Business Travel Awards 2016: Best Terminal Design
Business Travel Awards 2016: Best Terminal Design

Three bizarre concepts for high-flying airport design, explained.
Jeff Chu, Margaret Rhodes, Kate Rockwood, Stephanie Schomer | 1 min read
International Holidays and Festivals Could Mean Big Business for Online Retailers
International Holidays and Festivals Could Mean Big Business for Online Retailers

Traditional celebrations in Russia, China and Brazil are three largely unexplored -- and likely lucrative -- ecommerce markets.
Oren Levy | 8 min read
Russia Demonstrates Against the West by Burning and Bulldozing Imported Foods
Russia Demonstrates Against the West by Burning and Bulldozing Imported Foods

More than 50 tons of fruit and almost 30 tons of cheese were destroyed as the country marked the anniversary of sanctions against Western food products.
Catherine Boyle | 2 min read
Elon Musk Profiled Kanye West? The Most Surprising Pairings on the TIME 100 List.
Elon Musk Profiled Kanye West? The Most Surprising Pairings on the TIME 100 List.

Did you expect Elon Musk to write Kanye West's bio? What about Martha Stewart covering the importance of Kim Kardashian?
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
Which Entrepreneur Likes to Rap? New Comic Reveals Obscure Trivia
Which Entrepreneur Likes to Rap? New Comic Reveals Obscure Trivia

Learn more about the lives of well-known entrepreneurs in this new graphic novel.
Carly Okyle | 3 min read
The Billionaires Who Gained and Lost the Most Money in 2014
The Billionaires Who Gained and Lost the Most Money in 2014

Among the tech elite, it was a good year for Jack Ma, Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg. For Jeff Bezos, not so much.
Catherine Clifford | 4 min read
