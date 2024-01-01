Svb

Business News

Sharon Stone After SVB Collapse: 'I Just Lost Half My Money to This Banking Thing'

The actor addressed her financial woes during a cancer fundraising speech following the Silicon Valley Bank fiasco.

By Steve Huff
Business News

First Republic Bank Gets $30 Billion Pledge From Wall Street Banks

Silicon Valley Bank's collapse damaged First Republic as well, its stock plummeting by nearly $100 a share.

Business News

Silicon Valley Bank's Ousted CEO Cashed in Weeks Ago. Now There's a New Sheriff In Town, and He's No Stranger to a Crisis

New CEO Tim Mayopoulos says he has "experience in these kinds of situations."

Money & Finance

Watch Live Today: Keep Your Money Safe During the Bank Failure Panic

Finance expert and entrepreneur Gene Marks will join us for a special livestream discussion on the impact of the recent bank failures on your personal and business assets.

Business News

Kevin O'Leary Rips Into Silicon Valley Bank Amid Collapse: 'It's No Better Than Radioactive Waste'

The "Shark Tank" star was among the millions of investors who had companies with finances that were handled through the financial institution.

Business News

Employees Are Hawking Their Silicon Valley Bank Merch on eBay

If you're in the market for a used cardboard SVB box, it can be yours for $201.

Business News

'It's Not the Wealthy Taking the Hit': Mark Cuban's 'Baby' Among Companies With Millions In Silicon Valley Bank

The billionaire took to Twitter late Friday to sound off amid the collapse of SVP.