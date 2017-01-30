The Goal Standard Challenge: Why You Must Be a 'Mad Scientist' to Achieve Your Goals

Reader Resource Join Entrepreneur’s The Goal Standard Challenge and make 2017 yours. Learn more »

When it comes to goals, often people don't know what ones they should try to achieve. That's OK. It's normal.

We delve into this issue in The Goal Standard Challenge's Honeymoon Stage, a time when people are feeling excited, but also uncertain.

In a Facebook Live, high-performance coach Todd Herman talks about having a better attitude – one focused on expectancy and exploration – when trying to achieve a goal. "Be a mad scientist in a lab," he says. Figure out what works and doesn't work.

Once you have a goal in mind, take a lot of action and map those tasks into your days, he explains. You need to plan for success.

