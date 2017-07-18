Want to Scale? Take Advice From the Founders of LinkedIn, Airbnb and More.

Editor’s Note: In the new podcast Masters of Scale, LinkedIn co-founder and Greylock partner Reid Hoffman explores his philosophy on how to scale a business -- and at Entrepreneur.com, entrepreneurs are responding with their own ideas and experiences on our hub.

Launching a startup is one thing, but scaling it is a whole other thing.

Just ask Reid Hoffman. As the co-founder of LinkedIn, a member of the original PayPal mafia and a partner at VC firm Greylock, the billionaire entrepreneur not only has experience scaling companies to monstrous levels, but also provides wisdom to burgeoning startups as an investor.

And now he is taking his advice to the masses. As the host of Masters of Scale, a series examining counterintuitive theories to growing a company, Hoffman chats with big-name leaders -- everyone from Sheryl Sandberg to Brian Chesky -- about what it takes to scale a company.

