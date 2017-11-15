How To Get Into The Whiskey Business When You Don't Know Anything About The Whiskey Business

When David DeFazio graduated from St. Lawrence University in 1992, he decided to hit the mountains of Jackson, Wyoming before hitting the books in law school.

After taking the California Bar exam in 1996, he found his way back to Jackson with the intention of spending one last summer as a river raft guide. That's when he met attorneys Kate and Brad Mead. Instead of sticking to his California plans, DeFazio stayed put, hired by the Meads to work in their law office, as well as on their ranch.

DeFazio worked for the Meads for three years before starting his own law office in Jackson. He kept in touch with the Kate and Brad, who he considers family, and years after he left, he was called back to their office for a very interesting proposal from Brad: They decided that they wanted to make bourbon and they wanted DeFazio to help. After laughing at what he assumed was a joke, and then explaining that he knew nothing about making bourbon, DeFazio said yes. The result? Wyoming Whiskey, an award-winning standout in an ever-increasing field of amazing whiskeys being produced in the West.

Entrepreneur sat down with DeFazio to find out what it takes to make a leap of faith into a new business, staring risk and fear of failure in the face, and finding success.