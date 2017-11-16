My Queue

Watch an Olympic Athlete and Former NFL Linebacker Talk Goal Setting and Success

It's all about mindset.
Want to define your leadership style? Watch this mentoring session moderated by David Meltzer at our Entrepreneur Live event in Los Angeles last week. In this short video, Meltzer chats with former NFL linebacker Shawne Merriman and Olympic speed skater Apolo Ohno about how anyone can define a leadership style and skillset to attain big goals. 

Couldn’t make it to Los Angeles for Entrepreneur Live, our day-long conference filled with information, inspiration and innovation to help you achieve your dreams? Check out more great panels and keynotes from top innovators and influencers here.

