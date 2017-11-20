Patrick Saul's business card is just one small way you know that Old Town Distilling Co. isn't a typical whiskey company.

Founded in 2014 by Chief Distiller Jeremy Kempter, Old Town Distilling Co. is Northern Colorado's first and only certified organic distillery. OTD sources all of its raw ingredients from within the state and prides itself on sustainable business practices, including giving spent vodka and whiskey grains to local cattle and hog farmers. (Lucky pigs!)

Entrepreneur caught up with Patrick Saul, Co-Owner & Sciencer (as his business card reads) to discuss the good, the bad and the boozy of the whiskey biz. Check out the discussion in the video above. Cheers!

Related: How To Get Into The Whiskey Business When You Don't Know Anything About The Whiskey Business