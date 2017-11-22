Watch Jon Taffer Explain Why He Doesn't Believe in Adversity

The 'Bar Rescue' host reveals the mindsets that have led him to success.

The only way to overcome failure and adversity is to think about them differently, according to entrepreneur, author and Bar Rescue host Jon Taffer.

Taffer, who was one of the keynote speakers at the Entrepreneur Live conference in Los Angeles earlier this month, took some time to share his personal mantras about entrepreneurship in this short clip.

Watch the video above to hear Taffer discuss the two elements that keep him focused, as well as how and why he embraces challenges. Plus, get a glimpse into his leisurely yet busy morning routine.

