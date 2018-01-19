Why One Entrepreneur Says If You Want to Change Your Life, Change Your Clothes

George Brescia, a style expert and author of 'Change Your Clothes, Change Your Life Because You Can't Go Naked!,' sits down with Jessica Abo to discuss how you can dress for success.

George Brescia is a style expert and author of Change Your Clothes, Change Your Life Because You Can’t Go Naked!. You may recognize him from his appearances on NBC’s Today show or from the red carpet, reporting for CBS, ABC, NBC and FOX. Brescia has spent 25 years working closely with top fashion leaders Ralph Lauren, Donna Karan and Tommy Hilfiger. The New Yorker also works with the fashion directors of Bloomingdales, Bergdorf Goodman and Lord & Taylor, as well as with celebrities, and professionals who want to gain confidence through their wardrobe. Brescia believes every article of clothing you wear impacts how you feel and how you do business. He sat down with Entrepreneur Network partner Jessica Abo to discuss his fashion philosophy and the No. 1 compliment you can receive on an outfit.

