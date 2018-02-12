My Queue

Starting a Business > Fashion

This Entrepreneur Started With $1,500 and No Knowledge of How to Make His Product. He Made It Work Anyway.

If you are willing to put in the hard work, good things will come your way.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstar's Cristina Quiania takes a tour of fashion brand Good hYOUman to learn about social media, building a community and starting a business. 

Quiania talks with founder Brett Novek, who says he didn't know how to print T-shirts and had just $1,500 to start his business. Due to those limits, Novek performed every role of the business, waking up at 6 a.m. and going to bed at 1 a.m. to make sure the business had a chance early on.

Click play to learn more about his story and the history of Good hYOUman.

