Women Entrepreneurs

I Used to Work 14-Hour Days for 'Call of Duty.' Now, I Only Do What I Want.

Jennifer Puno tells her story.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video with Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars, user experience and visual designer Jennifer Puno explains how she used to work for Activision and video game franchise Call of Duty, and how 12- to 14-hour days sapped her physical and emotional energy until she no longer wanted to have conversations with many of her colleagues.

Now, as an entrepreneur, Puno is able to work for herself and experiment with the things she is passionate about. She's also able to meet people who are more like her and who can help her through difficult times.

Click play to hear more about Puno's story and what it's like to be a female entrepreneur.

Related: Want to Open Your Own Store? Make Absolutely Sure You Nail This Crucial Aspect.

