How This Entrepreneur Succeeds in Managing a Global Media Empire With Her Husband

/

Lisa Sugar didn't intend to start a business with her husband.

March 20, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Lisa Sugar started her career in advertising, but it wasn’t a job that excited her. She was passionate about writing about celebrities, fashion and beauty, so in 2005 she started the blog PopSugar. Her husband Brian helped her build the website, and when he saw how quickly it was taking off he encouraged her to quit her job and work on building out the site full-time. She did just that, and six months later Brian did the same and joined her as they built what has become a global media empire.

Related: 5 Tips for Working With Your Spouse -- and Making It Work

Working with her husband was never part of the plan, but Lisa says it actually makes their day-to-day life easier. Kara Goldin, founder and CEO of hint, can relate to Lisa’s situation. She founded hint with her husband in 2005 and has worked with him every day since then, Kara as CEO and her husband Theo as COO. Kara and Theo have found the dynamic of working together to be positive for both their marriage and their business, but not all couples are built for building a business together. Kara sat down with Lisa to learn how this power couple balances daily life as co-parents (they have three kids) and the co-founders of an extremely successful and fast-growing business.