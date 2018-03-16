Branding Boot Camp: What to Do When You're Doing Too Much

/

Contributor Jessica Abo sits down with branding expert Kathleen Griffith in a special four-part series to figure out how she can grow her business and what you can do to scale yours.

Maybe you're in the same position I was in a while back. You've started your own business, after years of doing several different things, and now you have a company that offers all of those services under one umbrella. As I write about in my book UNFILTERED: How To Be As Happy As You Look On Social Media (Entrepreneur Press, August 2018), I started my company out of necessity and out of interest. Necessity, because the newsroom I was working in shut down my unit, which meant I needed to figure out how I would make a living. Staying on as a freelancer wasn't going to be enough to carry my New York rent and expenses. And interest, because I was ready to work for myself and build something of my own. I had been doing so many side hustles during my years as a TV reporter and anchor that some people knew me as "a motivational speaker, who sometimes did the news" or as "a consultant who sometimes did the news." My career always made sense to me, but every time someone asked me, "What do you do for a living?" it would take me 10 minutes to explain.

Thankfully, I met Kathleen Griffith, the founder of Grayce and Co. Griffith's marketing and business consultancy helps Fortune 100 companies and high growth companies build successful brands and bring new, disruptive products/services to market with velocity. Griffith is on a mission to help 10,000 women take a pledge to start a business through her Build Like a Woman platform. We recorded our boot camp sessions, so you can see the steps I took to build my brand. We hope you follow along and these segments help you figure out what you need to do to support your business goals.

