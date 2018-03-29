Apple's CEO Criticizes Mark Zuckerberg! 3 Things to Know Today.
- Apple CEO Tim Cook said Facebook and other companies are beyond regulating themselves, Recode reports. Asked what he would do if he were in charge of Facebook, Cook said "I wouldn’t be in this situation."
- Elon Musk's Neuralink aims to connect humans to computers, but apparently it will first test its interfaces on animals, or may already be doing so, according to Gizmodo. Not cool Elon. Not cool.
- And capitalizing on its slogan, "America runs on Dunkin'," Dunkin' Donuts is teaming with Saucony for, you guessed it, running shoes. The limited-edition sneakers for the Boston Marathon can be preordered on saucony.com for $110.
