My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

News and Trends / 3 Things To Know

Apple's CEO Criticizes Mark Zuckerberg! 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
- Entrepreneur Staff
News Director
1 min read
  1. Apple CEO Tim Cook said Facebook and other companies are beyond regulating themselves, Recode reports. Asked what he would do if he were in charge of Facebook, Cook said "I wouldn’t be in this situation."
  2. Elon Musk's Neuralink aims to connect humans to computers, but apparently it will first test its interfaces on animals, or may already be doing so, according to Gizmodo. Not cool Elon. Not cool.
  3. And capitalizing on its slogan, "America runs on Dunkin'," Dunkin' Donuts is teaming with Saucony for, you guessed it, running shoes. The limited-edition sneakers for the Boston Marathon can be preordered on saucony.com for $110.

Watch the previous 3 Things to Know video: Steven Spielberg Chews Up Carl's Jr.'s 'Spielburger' Plans. 3 Things to Know Today.

Steven Spielberg Chews Up Carl's Jr.'s 'Spielburger' Plans. 3 Things to Know Today.

  • --shares
Add to Queue