Ron Howard Creates a Great Bit of Marketing by Combining 'Stars Wars' and 'Arrested Development'

That's not a banana stand.

May 4, 2018 1 min read

Sure, Ron Howard is a great filmmaker (A Beautiful Mind and Apollo 13). But, what we really appreciate him for is his hilarious narration on one of the best sitcoms ever, Arrested Development.

So it makes sense that the director of the upcoming Solo: A Star Wars Story created a video summarizing Star Wars in the style of Arrested Development, which is not only hilarious, but an excellent plug for his new movie.

Enjoy, and May the Fourth be with you!