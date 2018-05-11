This Entrepreneur Is Creating a 'TED-like' Event for Meditators to Help People Become Conscious Leaders

/

Dina Kaplan, founder of The Path, shares details about her upcoming retreat called Mela.

May 11, 2018 2 min read

Dina Kaplan started The Path to teach meditation for the modern mind. To date, The Path has taught thousands of people to meditate around the world and at festivals and conferences from SXSW to Sundance and more. Kaplan is a certified meditation teacher and has led meditations at events, for large and small groups, brands and people across the U.S. and throughout Asia and Europe. Kaplan is now gearing up for a special retreat, called Mela, which she created for entrepreneurs, investors, people in business and creatives.

Mela will be led by world-renowned teachers Sharon Salzberg and Will Kabat-Zinn and take place June 21-24 in Sedona, Ariz. "Y ou'll meditate, learn wisdom about conscious leadership, and we'll have fun, too," Kaplan says. "We'll hike the trails, enjoy outdoor yoga, live concerts and gourmet outdoor meals amidst the red rocks." Kaplan says Mela is suitable for all levels from beginning to longtime meditators and will be a mix of fantastic and highly-accomplished people in tech, business and entertainment. You can learn more about Kaplan in Jessica Abo's book, Unfiltered: How To Be As Happy As You Look On Social Media. To learn more about joining Mela email sit@thepath.com or nominate yourself or a friend at thepath.com/melapply .

