How One Entrepreneur Is Creating an Alternative Global Ivy League Experience

Beri Meric shares his path to creating IVY and his advice for aspiring entrepreneurs with Jessica Abo.

June 15, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you live in Boston, Chicago, D.C., Miami, New York, Los Angeles or San Francisco, chances are you've heard of an IVY event, seen video content from one or attended. Beri Meric co-founded IVY: The Social University with Phillip Triebel in 2013 to bring together intellectually curious entrepreneurs, creatives and innovative professionals. Today, IVY has more than 500,000 followers. Members are positively impacting the world through travel experiences and curated events in art and culture, entrepreneurship, policy, health and wellness, and social impact. Meric shares with Jessica Abo why he created this platform and the key to IVY's rapid growth.

