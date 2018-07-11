Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch Season 2 Ep. 11: 'You Don't Need Us'

This week, our investors, including former football player Cameron Colvin, show that sound advice can be more valuable than money.

July 11, 2018 2 min read

Sometimes, it doesn’t matter how much you perfect your pitch. If the idea isn’t a money-maker, investors won’t give you a dime.

On Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch, a panel of high-profile investors gather each week to see if they can find the next billion-dollar idea. Contestants have a 60-second elevator ride in the Entrepreneur Elevator to pitch the idea, ask for investment and prove they have what it takes to scale a successful business. The investors decide on the spot whether to open the elevator doors to discuss with the entrepreneur in more detail, or send them back down without ever talking with them face-to-face.

In this week’s episode of Elevator Pitch, Cameron Colvin, former Oregon Ducks and San Francisco 49ers football player, joins the panel of investors. Meanwhile, one entrepreneur steps into the elevator with what she claims to be a brewery’s best friend. She even asks the judges, “Do your nuts taste like beer?”

Related: Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch Season 2 Ep. 10: 'We Are Going to Make Money on This Thing'

A mother pitches a product to make your kid the coolest in school, while her daughter tags along to up the cuteness factor and provide sound effects. The investors, however, have learned how to make business-savvy decisions, rather than emotionally driven ones. Likewise, when another contestant shows off a product designed to let you bring your dog with you anywhere, hassle-free, he's lucky to find that some of the investors are dog lovers. But is he asking for money too early?

To find out, watch this week's episode above, or on Facebook or YouTube. But don’t feel left out if you’re not in the boardroom. To get in on the action, support the next big idea via crowdfunding at the Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch online hub. And check back next Wednesday, July 18, for the season finale!