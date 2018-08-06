Why Paying It Forward Makes It All Worth It for This Entrepreneur

Giving back to your community and your early supporters is one of the benefits of success.

August 6, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars talks with Matthew Gallagher, the founder of Watch Gang, to discuss some of the top lessons that contributed to his entrepreneurial journey.

Gallagher defines an entrepreneur as someone who takes charge of his or her own destiny, or takes charge of the change he or she want to see. Gallagher likes how entrepreneurship helps him to extend a guiding hand to those in his hometown area of Houston.

Gallagher also talks about how he would take more risks and to try your best to surround yourself with people whose advice you trust. He also brings up he could not have started his business without the help of a friend who trusted him and was willing to put money behind the company.

To hear more from Gallagher and Business Rockstars click play on the video.

Related: Why Self-Awareness Is Part of Building a Successful Team

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.