Here's What Happens to Your Body When You Don't Get Enough Sleep. 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.

August 22, 2018 1 min read

1. If you're like about one-third of American adults, you probably didn't get enough sleep last night. Experts recommend at least seven hours, and research shows that poor sleep quality could be correlated with with increased risks for certain types of cancer, chronic skin problems and signs of aging and impulse eating. It's essentially bad news all around.

2. Slack, the workplace messaging platform, is now reportedly worth $7.1 billion. This comes after the company raised $427 million in a recent funding round -- and after it bought two other workplace messaging apps, HipChat and Stride, and decided to discontinue them.

3. If you're burned out on political news, you can now apparently catch a break by asking Google Assistant, “Hey Google, tell me something good." The device should then direct you to an uplifting story about how people are trying to solve a specific problem or make the world a better place.