Chipotle Teams With a Musk for an Accelerator and Bezos's First Job Ad: 3 Things to Know Today
- Supermarket chain Kroger has announced that it will stop using plastic bags in its 2,800 stores by 2025, becoming the first major retailer to announce such a ban. This move comes on the heels of a push to ban plastic straws. What's possibly next on the chopping block? Balloons, according to environmental activists.
- Chipotle will launch an accelerator program aimed at companies in the food and farming space. The Chipotle Aluminaries Project will include Kimbal Musk as one of its mentors.
- The first job listing posted by Jeff Bezos has surfaced. On Aug. 22, 1994, Bezos sought "talented C/C++/Unix developers to help pioneer commerce on the internet." Suffice to say, Bezos accomplished that goal.
Watch yesterday's video: Here's What Happens to Your Body When You Don't Get Enough Sleep. 3 Things to Know Today.