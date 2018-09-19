3 Things To Know

Elon Musk Hit With Criminal Probe. 3 Things to Know Today.

1. The Department of Justice reportedly opened a criminal probe relating to Elon Musk's infamous tweet about taking Tesla private with "funding secured." The tweet sent the car company's shares on the rise at the time. Tesla confirmed it had been contacted by the department. 

2. Facebook's platform allowed companies including Uber to post job ads that are only shown to male users, according to the ACLU. The organization filed a lawsuit yesterday that says Facebook violated the Civil Rights Act by preventing women -- and users who don't identify their gender on Facebook -- from seeing some job opportunities.

3. Denmark's largest bank is embroiled in one of Europe's worst-ever money laundering scandals. Danske Bank allegedly allowed its operations in Estonia to be used for money laundering from 2007 through 2015 -- now, the CEO has announced his resignation and U.S. law enforcement agencies are investigating. The bank may have made up to $235 million from "suspicious customers." 

