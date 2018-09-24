Mr. Bezos Goes to Washington? 3 Things to Know Today.
- Mr. Bezos goes to Washington? Maybe. Data site Sperling's Best Places has named the town of Oatlands, Virginia as the likely spot where Amazon's HQ2 will land. It's got plenty of space and is close to D.C., making overnight deliveries of Trump Chia Pet heads that much easier.
- Good news for business travelers: US lawmakers unveiled a bill that requires the FAA to set minimum dimensions for passenger seats — including legroom and width.
- Spotify is collaborating with Ancestry.com to suggest songs based on the cultures your ancestors came from. I'm from Long Island, so I'm mentally preparing for a lot Mariah Carey and Flavor Flav.
