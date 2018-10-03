Meet Apple's New Emoji. 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.

October 3, 2018 1 min read

1. Apple announced over 70 new emoji, and they’ve gotten mixed reviews. Not only will we be seeing more redheads -- plus gray-haired and bald emoji -- but we’ll also have a llama and a kangaroo at our disposal. The most controversial release has been the bagel, which consumers say has a "plastic" appearance.

2. The FDA raided the headquarters of Juul e-cigarettes, and yesterday the agency disclosed it seized over a thousand pages of documents. It said teen use of e-cigarettes has reached "epidemic" proportions, and in the raid it was seeking materials tied to Juul's sales and marketing practices.

3. The freelancers network Upwork goes public today on the Nasdaq at $15 per share, and its IPO raised a cool $187 million. Between June 2017 and 2018, Upwork says it enabled 1.56 billion dollars in gross services, across 2 million projects and 375,000 freelancers.