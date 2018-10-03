3 Things To Know

Meet Apple's New Emoji. 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Entrepreneur Staff
Associate Editor
1 min read

1. Apple announced over 70 new emoji, and they’ve gotten mixed reviews. Not only will we be seeing more redheads -- plus gray-haired and bald emoji -- but we’ll also have a llama and a kangaroo at our disposal. The most controversial release has been the bagel, which consumers say has a "plastic" appearance. 

2. The FDA raided the headquarters of Juul e-cigarettes, and yesterday the agency disclosed it seized over a thousand pages of documents. It said teen use of e-cigarettes has reached "epidemic" proportions, and in the raid it was seeking materials tied to Juul's sales and marketing practices. 

3. The freelancers network Upwork goes public today on the Nasdaq at $15 per share, and its IPO raised a cool $187 million. Between June 2017 and 2018, Upwork says it enabled 1.56 billion dollars in gross services, across 2 million projects and 375,000 freelancers. 

More from Entrepreneur

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

One-on-one online sessions with our experts can help you start a business, grow your business, build your brand, fundraise and more.
Book Your Session

Whether you are launching or growing a business, we have all the business tools you need to take your business to the next level, in one place.
Enroll Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

350,000 Amazon Workers Get Raises. 3 Things to Know Today.