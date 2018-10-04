3 Things To Know

Toys 'R' Us Is Coming Back to Life! 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Entrepreneur Staff
Special Projects Director
1 min read

1. Toys 'R' Us is coming back! After closing all of its US stores in June as part of a bankruptcy liquidation, the owners of the remaining assets are looking into restarting the business, the company disclosed in a court filing this week. We've missed you, Geoffrey.

2. A hangover is coming. Spirits company Diageo and HBO have partnered on a new Game of Thrones-inspired scotch dubbed "White Walker by Johnnie Walker." The beverage, according to a press release, is “inspired by the most enigmatic and feared characters on the show." Cheers?

3. Kim Kardashian is officially the most dangerous celebrity to search for. Cyber criminals are using interest in the reality TV star to trick visitors to got to sites that install malware or steal personal information. So remember — think before you click.

