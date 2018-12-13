Focus

Here's Why Focus Is the Ultimate Resource for Achieving Your Goals

According to Peter Voogd, the ability to focus is unmatched in its long-term results.
Entrepreneur Network partner Peter Voogd believes that, in most circumstances, focus is more important than intelligence. Voogd cites the words of Avatar director James Cameron, who said that in order to get anything done, you must have laser-like focus; in fact, the director credits his unbridled focus for four years to the success of the huge sci-fi hit. 

Voogd explains that whether you are dedicating your focus to short-term or long-term concentration -- you will come to realize what an important role focus can play in your overall life. In order to enhance the amount of focus of your life -- and witness the compounding effect it can have -- Voogd offers a few helpful tips. 

One tip is looking at how you are maximizing your time. At one point in his working life, Voogd realized that he needed to implement some discipline into his life, or he would just continue constantly work. He realized that by simply cutting out some time-wasting activities he could completely change how productive he could be over an expanse of a full day. 

Add to that Voogd's advice to know what stage of your career and life you are currently in. Voogd shares that throughout his early twenties and some of his late twenties, he was completely comfortable to work constantly. This time of his life represented a time to establish his business and create a foundation he could build off of later.

Click the video to hear more from Voogd on the importance of focus.

