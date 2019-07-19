My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Community

How to Build a Community Around Your Brand

Jessica Abo sits down with the CEO and founder of everyday essentials brand GEM.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
VIP Contributor
Founder of JaboTV, Media Personality, Keynote Speaker and Consultant
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

After battling a series of health issues, Sara Cullen discovered she wasn't getting the right nutrition. She walked down the vitamin aisle to find relief, but says she only came across artificial ingredients, hidden fillers and toxic routines.

With a background in food and sustainability, Cullen set out on a mission to partner with women entrepreneurs, scientists and farmers. She connected with herbalists, doctors and activists along her journey, leading her to develop innovative applications for algae and ultimately create GEM.

"It's always been about building a community of women and creating a space for them to have real conversations around their health. A space for them to feel empowered, to make decisions about their health in a clean way," she says.

Cullen sat down with Entrepreneur Network partner Jessica Abo to talk about her business, how she has created a robust community around her brand and shares her advice on how you can, too. 

Click play to learn more. 

Related: Why Knowing Your Personal Currency Can Help You Make an Impact

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, ewitducation and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Dustin Mathews
Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur