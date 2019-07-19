How to Build a Community Around Your Brand

Jessica Abo sits down with the CEO and founder of everyday essentials brand GEM.

After battling a series of health issues, Sara Cullen discovered she wasn't getting the right nutrition. She walked down the vitamin aisle to find relief, but says she only came across artificial ingredients, hidden fillers and toxic routines.

With a background in food and sustainability, Cullen set out on a mission to partner with women entrepreneurs, scientists and farmers. She connected with herbalists, doctors and activists along her journey, leading her to develop innovative applications for algae and ultimately create GEM.

"It's always been about building a community of women and creating a space for them to have real conversations around their health. A space for them to feel empowered, to make decisions about their health in a clean way," she says.

Cullen sat down with Entrepreneur Network partner Jessica Abo to talk about her business, how she has created a robust community around her brand and shares her advice on how you can, too.

