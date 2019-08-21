Breaking Down the Basics of Artificial Intelligence

AI and machine learning are evolving consistently, but they still have a long way to go.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Mars Discovery District talks wtih Kathryn Hume, the VP of Product and Strategy at Integrate.ai about the most important facts around artificial intelligence.

Hume describes AI as anything computers can't do ... until they can.

An example that Hume gives is artificial intelligence's ability to discern between cats and dogs, but inability to determine if an image is odd or out of place. For instance, a computer would not be able to identify the image of a cat upside-down on a bicycle, but it would know there is not a dog in the image. In essence, AI often lacks common sense.

Another metaphor Hume draws is the idea of AI as savants, rather than multi-talented Renaissance men. These modern-age computers are able to do one thing impressively well, but lack the ability to do many things very well.

