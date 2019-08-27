Leadership Tips to Turn Around a Low-Morale, High-Turnover Team

Here's how this Navy officer helped his crew succeed.

August 27, 2019

At age 36, Mike Abrashoff was the most junior commanding officer in the Pacific fleet when he was selected as Commander of USS Benfold. At the time, this was one of the worst-performing ships in the Navy. Morale was low, turnover was high and the previous commanding officer was literally booed off the ship after leaving command. Just one year later, with the same crew under Abrashoff’s leadership, it was vastly improved.

How did Mike succeed where older, more experienced commanders had failed? That’s what we’ll examine in this episode of The Jordan Harbinger Show, as Abrashoff lays out the foundations of his New York Times bestseller, It’s Your Ship: Management Techniques from the Best Damn Ship in the Navy. Listen, learn, and enjoy!

Watch a preview above, or check out the full episode on The Jordan Harbinger Show YouTube channel here.

