Beekeeper Raises $45 Million

Plus, two new platforms help track behavior of children with special needs and the safety of your own home.

September 20, 2019 2 min read

Beekeeper, a startup that offers a communications platform similar to slack raises $45 million! The platform is designed to make daily work life easier for non-desk employees and allows teams to instantly connect across languages, shifts, and locations for real-time communication. The round was led by Thayer Ventures.

SimpliSafe has come out with a new $99 smart lock that automatically locks the door when you arm your alarm. It even stops it from locking when your door’s open if that door has a contact sensor. If you want to unlock your door with the SimpliSafe app, it will cost you $25 a month for the company’s remote monitoring service.

There is a startup called My Tap Track that helps track symptoms and behavior of children with special needs. Mytaptrack® is a click-touch button and online platform that helps tracking the symptoms. It gives parents, schools and doctors a smart way to share knowledge in real-time so nothing is ever missed. It also helps provide next steps in treatment to help your child be set up for success.

