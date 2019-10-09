This Entrepreneur Finds Passion From His Company's Main Priority

Like many entrepreneurs, this CEO knew it was a gamble to start his own business.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars and host Brittney Whitney speak with Rick Stollmeyer, CEO and Co-Founder of Mindbody.

Stollmeyer observed that many entrepreneurs in the yoga space relied on grassroots efforts after starting from nothing and sacrificing much of their net worth. Inspired by these entrepreneurs, Stollmeyer left his previous career to start Mindbody in 2000.

Mindbody is a software and technology platform that curates and presents boutique fitness studios, spas and various health services in the customer's area.

Stollmeyer talks about the real risk he underwent to start his business. He already had a large family and a mortgage, but like many entrepreneurs, he felt he had a core need to start a business despite the uncertainty of success.

