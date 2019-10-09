Health and Fitness Businesses

This Entrepreneur Finds Passion From His Company's Main Priority

Like many entrepreneurs, this CEO knew it was a gamble to start his own business.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
VIP Contributor
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars and host Brittney Whitney speak with Rick Stollmeyer, CEO and Co-Founder of Mindbody. 

Stollmeyer observed that many entrepreneurs in the yoga space relied on grassroots efforts after starting from nothing and sacrificing much of their net worth. Inspired by these entrepreneurs, Stollmeyer left his previous career to start Mindbody in 2000. 

Mindbody is a software and technology platform that curates and presents boutique fitness studios, spas and various health services in the customer's area. 

Stollmeyer talks about the real risk he underwent to start his business. He already had a large family and a mortgage, but like many entrepreneurs, he felt he had a core need to start a business despite the uncertainty of success. 

Click the video to hear more.

Related: The CEO of Foursquare Discusses What Success Means to Him

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur