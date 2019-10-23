How Rebecca Minkoff Is Sharing Business Resources With Female Founders

Women who join this organization can hear hands-on advice for their businesses.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars talks with fashion designer Rebecca Minkoff and her business partner, Mary Ann Reilly, who is also Head of North American Marketing at Visa. Together, these two women have founded and built up the Female Founder Collective.

The Female Founder Collective listens to female business owners and the problems they encounter. It also offers advice on how to sustain their businesses. The Collective focuses on lifting up female-owned and female-supported businesses.

Some of the advice the organization can provide includes small-business basics like how to build up your funding (for example, turning to the Small Business Administration instead of family members) and how to find a network of support.

In the interview, Minkoff and Reilly speak about the joy and reward they feel while watching the organization's members flourish.

