How the Official Coin Maker of 'Game of Thrones' and 'Lord of the Rings' Got Started

Tom Maringer has been a coin and stamp collector since age 9.
Tom Maringer honed his sword-making and metalworking skills for over 30 years, and one fateful day, he purchased an antique coin press that changed the course of his life. His first coin prototype led to an official license with George R. R. Martin ... not a bad start.

As orders started pouring in, his wife, Peggy, and son, Woody, joined in and officially making it a family business. Today, over 250,000 Shire Post Mint coins have been sold across the globe to fans and collectors. 

 

