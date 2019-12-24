Clorox's First Female CMO on How Women Can Embrace Their Marketing Strengths

This year, The Clorox Company won Best In-House Agency from the In-House Agency Forum (IHAF) under Stacey Grier's leadership.

On the sixth episode of Season 3 of The Rough Cut, Storyhunter co-founder Alex Ragir went to the Association of National Advertisers Master’s of Marketing Week in Orlando to meet with Stacey Grier, The Clorox Company’s first female Chief Marketing Officer.

Grier is in charge of marketing for household brands like Clorox, Pine-Sol, Burt’s Bees and Brita. Ragir and Grier discussed how women in marketing should embrace their strengths and lift other women up and how consumers are aware that production value can vary depending on the medium.

