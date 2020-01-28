Ad Exec on Using 'Creative Ninjutsu' Tactics for Entrepreneurs

Here's how unconventional tactics can help you succeed in entrepreneurship and digital advertising.

On The Rough Cut's season four premiere, Storyhunter co-founder Alex Ragir went to Advertising Week New York and met up with VMLY&R New York's CEO and North American Chief Creative Officer Jason Xenopoulos, a creative entrepreneur whose media ventures have spanned from film and television to music, advertising and technology.

Xenopoulos began in advertising in South Africa as an entrepreneur. He now represents brands such as Ford, Dell and Wendy's at VMLY&R. He talks to Ragir about the advantages of being in a small market, why paid media can be dangerous and how he adopted unconventional, guerilla tactics from ninjutsu and jiu-jitsu.

You can watch the full interview and catch up on the first three seasons on Storyhunter’s Video Strategist Blog, or listen to it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Play.

