5 Books That Redefine Success Beyond the Hustle

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Key Takeaways Standard hustle-culture advice promotes the idea that how hard you grind measures your success, but leaders today show that success can be measured by sustainability and fulfillment.

A growing number of authors have shared new perspectives on success.

Other valuable forms of success authors share, such as finding purposeful meaning and building lifelong relationships, are what make their lives and careers feel worthwhile.

What does success look like? Hustle culture would say put in more grit, grind things out, and you’ll succeed. But that view can feel outdated. And honestly, the “work harder, and everything will be fine” mantra has been difficult from day one.

Success doesn’t have to mean working harder. It doesn’t have to mean climbing higher on that corporate ladder. You don’t need to constantly chase the next milestone.

Technology was supposed to make life easier. Workdays should be shorter by now. Instead, it created a warped view of success defined by endless hustle and acceleration.

The solution? To redefine success itself. Here are five books that challenge what the key elements of success look like. They break away from hustle culture and explore a more intentional approach to achievement, built around freedom, fulfillment, purpose, and knowing when enough is truly enough.

1. Brian Herriot — Time Freedom: Rethink Your Work and Money to Create a Life You Love Now

While hustle can be lucrative, it has the opposite effect on the great equalizer: time. Everyone has limited time, and buying into the hustle lifestyle can leave you with less.

That’s where Time Freedom: Rethink Your Work and Money to Create a Life You Love Now comes in. Fresh off the press from Page Two Books, the book captures Brian Herriot’s thoughts on balancing time and money. Herriot is an author, speaker, business coach, and financial advisor. He understands money as the fuel for life’s engine. But he also knows money is a means to an end, not the end itself.

Time Freedom starts reclaiming balance by redefining financial freedom. Instead of treating it as a finish line, it shifts the goalposts entirely. The new goal for a balanced life? Time freedom.

This book is about reclaiming time while maintaining flexibility. It doesn’t abandon responsibility, but puts it in its place. You’ll feel empowered to design your days around your own values, not the corporate code signing your paychecks. If the endless hustle has you struggling to find the time, this is a useful place to start rethinking what a more balanced version of success could look like.

2. Scott Galloway — The Algebra of Happiness

If you’re struggling with what success looks like, here’s a question for you: What’s the formula for a life well lived? Author Scott Galloway explores that question in his book The Algebra of Happiness: Notes on the Pursuit of Success, Love, and Meaning.

Galloway compares key concepts, like a lucrative career versus a meaningful one. He assesses the metrics of work-life balance and considers how relationships impact life.

If you’re expecting a hollow “don’t worry, be happy” gospel with this one, think again. Galloway is as grounded a person as you’ll get to know through text. He’s known for his direct insights and practical perspective, reflected in his candid, first-person writing style.

He also knows what it means to succeed. He’s a serial entrepreneur who has launched 12 different firms. He teaches brand strategy and digital marketing at New York University’s Stern School of Business and was named one of the “World’s 50 Best Business School Professors” in 2012.

Galloway knows what it means to succeed. He just doesn’t believe that it has to be mutually exclusive from finding happiness.

3. Mandy Balak — Chasing Enough

Another title from Page Two Books worth considering is Mandy Balak’s Chasing Enough: The High Achiever’s Guide to Sustainable Success, an ideal entry if you’re trying to get out of overperformance mode.

The hustle is all about relentless pushing. Never stop. Keep going. At a certain point, though, you have to admit that you’re a finite human being. How do you slow down and not collapse? How do you maintain success and stop flipping between flying high and burning out?

In Chasing Enough, Balak addresses the endless demands of hustle culture head-on. From disintegrating workplace boundaries to an endless barrage of notifications in your pocket, Balak calls out modern life for what it is: an endless cycle of raising the bar “a little bit higher.”

As an award-winning entrepreneur and leadership advisor, Balak steps back and introduces a refreshingly honest, psychologically new metric for success: pursuing wholeness. The message at the heart of her book?

Earning your worth through effort is a myth. Stop believing it.

For Balak, you can’t productivity-hack your way to sustainable success. You have to balance out the hustle with the ignored (but critical) stuff. Things like rest, boundaries, presence, and curiosity. If you struggle to slow down and see the value in things outside of the hustle lifestyle, this is where you need to start.

4. Tonya Dalton — The Joy of Missing Out

Who better to help manage success in a hustle-driven world than a CEO who doubles as a productivity expert? But Tonya Dalton doesn’t use her experience and executive power to drive herself or her people harder. She uses it to gain perspective.

That’s what she explores in The Joy of Missing Out: Live More by Doing Less. In it, Dalton makes a critical distinction: feeling overwhelmed often isn’t about having too much to do. It’s about failing to see the starting line.

Dalton’s solution? Do less. Pare things down. Identify what’s important, then cut what you don’t.

That is what brings clarity. It unleashes real, high-quality productivity. It helps you order priorities instead of chasing every opportunity or taking on every obligation. In short, it helps you discover your purpose outside of the hustle.

5. Viktor E. Frankl — Man’s Search for Meaning

Finally, there’s Viktor E. Frankl’s bestseller Man’s Search for Meaning. Yes, this book is often included on book lists for good reason. The bestseller has sold over 18 million copies over the past two decades for a reason. In it, Frankl uncovers what it really means to find your purpose. (Hint: it isn’t by hustling harder.)

In the book, Frankl looks at success in life through the lens of meaning. If you know your “why,” you can handle the “how” in almost any situation.

Frankl’s psychological theory around purpose is called logotherapy, rooted in the Greek word for meaning. It moves away from pleasure as humanity’s core driver (a concept hustle culture rewards profusely). Instead, the author presents the drive to discover and pursue meaning as the main driver of success in life.

The book doesn’t deny life’s resistance. It acknowledges that obstacles are always in the way. But beneath it all, real resilience and sustained success come from understanding that the most significant part of life isn’t money, achievement, or material success. It’s the act of living.

Finding success outside of hustle culture

Hustle culture isn’t sustainable. One of the reasons it fades as you get further into your career is that it becomes obvious that burning hotter than the next person isn’t a sustainable path to success — and the further you get into life, the clearer it is that sustainability is more important than intensity.

If you want to find real success, you have to think outside of the hustle. These five books will help you break the cycle of intensity and replace it with a definition of success that is more rewarding than anything hustle culture can ever produce on its own.