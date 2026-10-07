Meta Ad Prices and Social Media Burnout Keep Rising. Here Are 3 Smarter Ways to Reach Consumers.

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Key Takeaways Focus on quality, not quantity, in your online advertisements. Create organic content people actually want to consume. It should demonstrate your expertise, solve a problem or genuinely entertain.

Go offline to reach people in ways they’re more open to — out-of-home advertising, direct mail, TV (traditional and streaming), radio, podcasts, print and in-person events are just a few.

Build a customer base you can reach without an algorithm. You have to turn the attention you’re getting online into something you actually own: a database of customers and prospects.

Americans are experiencing social media burnout this year, and it’s no surprise. A recent report showed that 47% of U.S. adults deleted a social media app due to stress.

The ones who are not going to extremes of deleting apps are more selective about how they use them. About 55% of people post less often now than they did five years ago, and 51% say they feel like maintaining an online presence is too much work.

I’ve spent decades adapting to changing marketing channels. I started my own business, PostcardMania, in 1998, and this year we’re on track to break $120 million in annual revenue — and I’ve learned that when consumers change where they spend their attention, businesses have to change where they spend their marketing dollars.

As social audiences and impressions shrink, brands need to reassess their outreach strategies. There are other, even better ways to market to consumers.

I’m not telling you to ditch these platforms altogether, but it may be time to tweak your marketing plan.

Here’s exactly what you can do to grow your business despite increasing social media burnout.

Focus on quality, not quantity, in your online advertisements

Social media advertising costs have increased dramatically. Meta’s price per ad increased 9% last year and is still up 12% so far for 2026. As prices increase, it becomes harder and harder to justify just throwing money at Meta ads.

The smartest businesses are proactively looking for ways to create value out of their social media presence rather than just riding the pricing rollercoaster. The ones succeeding at this are creating organic content people actually want to consume.

Think cooking brands that don’t just share recipes but videos of how to prepare each step along the way, home-improvement companies showing satisfying before-and-after projects, or fitness professionals demonstrating good and bad form or great stretching techniques.

Give people a reason to stop scrolling.

We did this by changing our social media ads from static images to videos of real customer stories. We based these videos on the 1,210 documented case studies that showcase interviews with our clients talking about their success with direct mail. As a result, our social media leads increased by 105%!

Your social media presence should demonstrate your expertise, solve a problem or genuinely entertain. If it doesn’t do one of those things, you probably don’t need to post it. The real goal is to stop the scroll and bridge the gap between the platform and your business. You want to get them off social media and straight to your website or Googling you.

If you invest in social media ads, make sure it has a call to action that gets them to sign up, to buy the product, to call you. If it doesn’t, it’s not worth your marketing dollars.

Go offline to reach people in ways they’re more open to

If consumers are intentionally spending less time on social media, you have to meet them somewhere else. You have a lot of options: out-of-home advertising, direct mail, TV (traditional and streaming), radio, podcasts, print and in-person events are just a few.

Traditional advertising methods are reliable and still deliver a high return on investment. For my business, direct mail not only generates the most revenue per lead out of all of our marketing channels, but its returns are growing much faster than digital.

Our revenue generated per direct mail lead grew from $233.35 in 2023 to $416.04 in 2025. During that same period, revenue per digital lead actually declined slightly, from $38.96 to $38.59. That’s a dramatic difference in the value of the leads we’re generating. It’s why I mail 260,000 postcards a week to potential clients and customers and continually increase this output as we grow.

And there’s a reason direct mail makes sense in an era of digital fatigue. Compared to social media, direct mail has:

More staying power — reading comprehension is 6-8 times higher with printed materials than screens.

Less mental fatigue attached to it — it takes consumers 21% less brain power to process a mailer versus a digital ad.

Greater stickiness in the home — direct mail has an average lifespan in the home of 7.8 days and is interacted with 4.5 times.

Direct mail isn’t the only offline opportunity for marketing. In-person events and outdoor advertising can also give your audience a break from digital content.

The point isn’t to pick one magical marketing channel. It’s to test, track and improve.

Try a marketing tactic that isn’t digital. Then track your results, figure out which channels actually produce revenue for your business, and invest more in the ones that work. If it’s a poster on a bench in a popular public park, keep making them! If it’s postcards, keep mailing. Do what works for you.

Build a customer base you can reach without an algorithm

Another problem with relying too heavily on social media: You don’t own the audience; the platform does.

Your followers can disappear in a single algorithm change.

That’s why it’s important to turn the attention you’re getting online into something you own: a database of customers and prospects. But simply putting a newsletter sign-up on your website isn’t enough. First, you have to give people a reason to visit your website — and then give them a compelling reason to share their contact information once they get there.

For example, promote a free guide or checklist through your chosen marketing channels that funnels those prospects to a specific landing page that only promotes one thing — that guide or checklist. Make sure it’s easy for visitors to land on that page and claim your offer.

Once someone has converted, you can continue the relationship with useful email content, special offers and other relevant communications. You can also build a referral program that gives happy customers a reason to bring someone new through your door.