AI Is Creating a Whole New World for Creators. Are You Using It Efficiently?

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Key Takeaways AI is helping creators turn ideas into prototypes and businesses without waiting for someone else to build them.

The bigger opportunity isn’t to work faster, but to rethink how we create and what our workspaces should look like.

As storytelling, product development and marketing come together, entrepreneurs can test more ideas with fewer resources.

A few years ago, I wrote an article exploring something I have always found fascinating: how writers, filmmakers and producers have repeatedly imagined technologies decades before they actually existed. From holograms and intelligent machines to futuristic interfaces and robots, entertainment has often created the fictional blueprint that technology entrepreneurs, scientists and engineers subsequently turned into reality.

At the time, I was looking at this from the perspective of the filmmaker and technology innovator, and how closely these two worlds have always been connected. What I find even more exciting today is that the relationship is changing. We are moving into a period where the creator does not necessarily have to wait for somebody else to build the technology they have imagined. We are increasingly able to imagine it, tell the story around it, visualize it, prototype it, develop it, market it and put it in front of an audience ourselves. That’s an extraordinary shift.

Creators no longer have to wait for builders

For generations, the filmmaker could imagine the future but had to fake it. We created props, sets, visual effects and computer-generated environments to show audiences things that did not yet exist. We would create a fictional product for a film or television series and make it look real enough for the audience to believe it existed. Sometimes, those fictional ideas would ultimately inspire somebody to go away and build the real thing.

Today, the same creator can potentially take that fictional idea and start building the real thing.

We can tell the story, develop the concept, generate the visual identity, create the first prototype, rapidly iterate it, test it with an audience and use social media to distribute the story and potentially generate sales. The creator can sit at the center of an entire ecosystem that previously required multiple companies, departments and specialists. And I think we are only beginning to understand what that means.

We are living through one of the most exciting periods in history for anybody who considers themselves a creator, entrepreneur, inventor, filmmaker, designer or simply somebody with an idea that they want to bring to life. The tools are becoming increasingly accessible, the cost of experimentation is falling and the ability to reach a global audience has never been greater.

New technology needs a new workspace

Yet something slightly strange is happening. Most of us are still working in almost exactly the same way we did before all of this technology arrived.

We are sitting at a desk looking at a screen, opening documents, spreadsheets, presentations and browser windows, moving information around a two-dimensional workspace. We have added AI into that environment, but in many cases, we are still using it in a fundamentally two-dimensional way.

I find this particularly interesting because I studied architecture at university. We would design buildings and spaces in three dimensions, but much of the actual creative process happened on a two-dimensional drawing board. We were trying to represent a three-dimensional world on a flat piece of paper. Even our 3D drawings were ultimately being created on a 2D surface.

I believe the next evolution of work will be very different.

We are going to have to start thinking much more multilaterally rather than simply horizontally across a screen. Our work environments are going to become increasingly visual, spatial and interactive, with three-dimensional models, heads-up displays, holographic interfaces, projection mapping, augmented reality, mixed reality and other technologies becoming increasingly integrated into how we create and communicate.

For anyone who has watched “Minority Report”, there is a reason that futuristic working environments have always looked so compelling. The idea was never really about having a bigger computer screen. It was about changing the relationship between humans and information so that information could exist around us rather than being trapped inside a rectangle sitting on a desk.

We are now beginning to have the technology to make elements of that vision possible.

AI will be an important part of that transition because it is not simply another piece of software. It is increasingly becoming an interface between our ideas and the things we want to create. It can work with words, images, video, audio, data, code and increasingly complex combinations of all of them. The more these capabilities converge, the less sense it makes to think of our work as a sequence of separate tasks performed in separate applications.

And the data suggests we are still extremely early in this transformation. Microsoft’s 2026 Work Trend Index found that 66% of AI users surveyed say AI has allowed them to spend more time on high-value work, while 58% say it is enabling them to produce work they could not have produced a year earlier. At the same time, McKinsey’s latest State of AI research found that 88% of respondents say their organizations are regularly using AI in at least one business function, yet most organizations are still experimenting or piloting rather than scaling these technologies throughout the business. That gap is fascinating.

The technology is moving incredibly quickly, but the way we work has not yet caught up. We’re effectively putting incredibly powerful new machinery into an old factory.

I don’t think the opportunity is simply to use AI to make our existing jobs faster. The much bigger opportunity is to rethink what the job actually is, how we work, how we create and even what the workspace itself should look like.

From an idea to a business

Imagine an entrepreneur who has an idea for a new product. Traditionally, they might need to write a business plan, find a designer, brief a product developer, commission prototypes, approach manufacturers, build a website, hire a marketing agency and then spend money trying to get the product in front of customers.

Now the same entrepreneur can begin telling the story of that product immediately. They can create visual concepts, explore different designs, develop a prototype, generate marketing material, build a community around the idea and use the extraordinary distribution power of social media to find out whether people actually want it.

That does not mean every idea will become a successful business. It means we can experiment with far more ideas, far more quickly. that’s where I think the real excitement lies.

We’re moving towards a world where storytelling, innovation, product development and marketing are no longer necessarily separate disciplines. They can become part of one continuous creative process.

This is particularly exciting to me because it brings us back to where we started with film and television.

For decades, filmmakers have been creating visions of the future. We have imagined flying cars, intelligent computers, holographic interfaces, robots, virtual worlds and machines that can interact with humans in ways that once seemed completely impossible. We built those things as fictional objects because the technology was not yet available to build them for real.

Now the creator has increasingly powerful tools to move from the fictional version to the experimental version. That’s a very different world, and one we should embrace.

There is, understandably, plenty of fear surrounding AI. There are serious questions around jobs, misinformation, privacy, intellectual property and the way these technologies will affect society. We should absolutely be having those conversations.

But we need to remember that technological evolution has always created new possibilities alongside the disruption it causes. The internet did not simply destroy old business models; it created entirely new industries. Smartphones did not simply replace existing devices; they created an ecosystem that nobody could have fully predicted. Social media did not simply change advertising; it created entirely new categories of creator and entrepreneur.

AI has the potential to do something similar, but perhaps on an even more fundamental level because it is increasingly becoming part of the creative process itself.

The extraordinary thing is that we don’t have to sit around waiting for the future to arrive, we can participate in creating it.

We can be the writers who imagine the technology, the filmmakers who visualize it, the entrepreneurs who develop it, the designers who prototype it and the creators who tell the world about it.

We can use AI to help us build things that previously existed only inside our heads, and then we can use the same ecosystem to put those things in front of the world. That’s why we are entering a creator’s paradise.

Not because AI is going to do everything for us, but because it is giving ordinary people access to an extraordinary range of creative and entrepreneurial capabilities. The person with the idea no longer necessarily needs to wait for somebody else to give them permission, provide the resources or build the first version.

The tools are increasingly in our hands — the question now is whether our thinking is ready to catch up.

We need to stop thinking about the workplace as a desk, a computer and a collection of software applications and start thinking about it as a creative environment that can exist across multiple dimensions.

We need to start designing our workflows around what technology can now make possible rather than forcing new technology into workflows designed decades ago. Most importantly, we need to remain curious.

If the history of film and technology has taught us anything, it is that today’s impossible idea can become tomorrow’s everyday reality. The difference now is that we don’t necessarily have to wait decades for somebody else to build it.